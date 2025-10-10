Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D-) Rating for Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Rafael from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rafael presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Rafael alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rafael

Rafael Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rafael

RFL stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. Rafael has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rafael by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.