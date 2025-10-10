Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of SUPV opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Grupo Supervielle has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $560.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 10.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $268,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 197.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

