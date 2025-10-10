Weiss Ratings Reiterates Buy (B) Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $278.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.55.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $259.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $243.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.41 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,049,000 after acquiring an additional 676,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $139,543,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $54,087,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,247,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 152.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,136,000 after acquiring an additional 144,547 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.