Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B-) Rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:USB opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

