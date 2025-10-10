Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 270,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

