Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

