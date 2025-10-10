Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $370.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.