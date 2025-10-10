US Bancorp DE Sells 28,370 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $43,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $66.50.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

