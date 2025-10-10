US Bancorp DE Sells 1,774 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $56,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,312,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $87,162,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $457.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.21 and its 200 day moving average is $435.10.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

