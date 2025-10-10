TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. TPG has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $101,150.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $946,570.24. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TPG by 572.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

