Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,385.20. This trade represents a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. The trade was a 52.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $83,695,469 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.