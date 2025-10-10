Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $121.31 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

