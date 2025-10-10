Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Acquires 1,202 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 44.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 118,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 60,499 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.12. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $440,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,952,409.24. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

