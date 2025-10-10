Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWP opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

