Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

