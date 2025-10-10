Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average of $252.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.19.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

