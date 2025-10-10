Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

