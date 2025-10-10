Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $387,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.62.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

