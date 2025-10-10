SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Lessened by M1 Capital Management LLC

M1 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,599 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.