Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.88.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

SCCO opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,102. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 979,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,653 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 941,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

