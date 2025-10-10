Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after buying an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

