Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.8750.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SAR opened at $22.00 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 27.19%.The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

