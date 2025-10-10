Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 781.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,834,236.40. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,805. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9%

CRM opened at $244.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

