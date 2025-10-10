Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 25,600 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 14.0% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

