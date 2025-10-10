Reviewing Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) & Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and Kaiser Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion 0.28 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.36 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Kaiser Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnera.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnera and Kaiser Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 1 2 0 0 1.67 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Magnera currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

