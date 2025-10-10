Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Earns Sell (D) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.40.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $571.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

