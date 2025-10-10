Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 364.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RJF opened at $163.88 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

