Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 185.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,046 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Coupang by 11.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $298,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth $58,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Zacks Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Arete started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $686,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 988,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,203,966. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $32.48 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

