Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Radware has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $31.57.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.90%.Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
