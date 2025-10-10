Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Radware in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Radware from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Radware by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Radware has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.90%.Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Radware has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

