Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Lowered by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $404,288,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $429.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.91. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Northland Securities downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.45.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

