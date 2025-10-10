QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,204 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TWST opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The business had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $65,699.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,034.47. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $189,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,781.98. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,851 shares of company stock worth $1,859,894. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

