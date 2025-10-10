QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $72.06 on Thursday. QCR has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%.The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. On average, analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the first quarter worth $210,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth $210,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in QCR by 309.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

