PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $198.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.29.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.