Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Holdings Increased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2025

Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 780,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.