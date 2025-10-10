Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Holdings Increased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 161,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 780,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.