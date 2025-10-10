Optas LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $26.23 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

