Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Holdings Trimmed by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $77.78 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

