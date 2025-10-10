Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) versus Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Financial Analysis

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and Shutterstock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock $935.26 million 0.82 $35.93 million $1.81 12.00

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Shutterstock 6.36% 18.42% 7.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Net Savings Link and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock 0 4 1 0 2.20

Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.98%. Given Shutterstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Shutterstock beats Net Savings Link on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. It also provides 3 dimensional models consisting of 3D models used in various industries, such as advertising, media and video production, gaming, retail, education, design, and architecture; and generative AI content comprising images generated from algorithms trained with ethically sourced content. The company offers its services under the Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset brand names. In addition, it operates a collection of graphics interchange format visuals and stickers that supplies casual conversational content. The company serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators through digital, live sales, and client management channels. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

