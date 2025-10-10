NavPoint Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

