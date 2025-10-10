Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,993 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,035,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,572 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,852,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,481,000 after acquiring an additional 948,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,963,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 628,515 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $34.89.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.