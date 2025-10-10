Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after buying an additional 109,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

