Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

