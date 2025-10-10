Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $100.39 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

