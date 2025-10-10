Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,309 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

