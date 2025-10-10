McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.83.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This trade represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.