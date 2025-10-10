McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,013 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $653,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $76.72.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

