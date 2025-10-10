Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Raised to “Hold” at Wells Fargo & Company

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $633.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $640.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,340,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,284,938,000 after purchasing an additional 565,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,811,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

