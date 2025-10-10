MA Private Wealth Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 327,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

