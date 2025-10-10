MA Private Wealth Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,211 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,527 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

