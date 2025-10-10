MA Private Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 481,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MGC opened at $246.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $247.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.