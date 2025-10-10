M1 Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SCHE opened at $33.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

